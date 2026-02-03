Burj2Burj Half-Marathon returns on Sunday

Burj2Burj also recognises the competitive age-group community by awarding the top overall male and female performers across all age categories (rather than within specific age groups). These overall age-group winners will be rewarded with AED 5,000 for first place, AED 2,500 for second place, and AED 1,000 for third place. These prizes highlight the event’s dedication to both elite and amateur runners, ensuring that a wide range of participants is celebrated for their performances.