‘With the Quran, the mind expands’: Young Kuwaiti reciter reaches finals of $1m Dubai Award

Despite his young age, Abdullah has achieved numerous accomplishments. He won first place among schools in the Farwaniya Educational District in the Quran Recitation Competition in 2025, secured first and second place in the Kuwait Grand Quran Memorization and Tajweed Competition in 2024 and 2025 respectively, and was awarded first place at the Farwaniya Governorate level as Best Muezzin for Ministry of Education students in 2023. He also won first place in the Basayer Charity Association Most Beautiful Adhan Competition in 2023 and achieved second place in the Moudhi Barjas Al Sur Mosque Competition for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025.