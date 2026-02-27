‘With the Quran, the mind expands’: Young Kuwaiti reciter reaches finals of $1m Dubai Award

14-year-old Kuwaiti reaches finals of the 28th Dubai International Holy Quran Award
Dubai: “With the Quran, the mind expands to embrace everything” - an inspiring principle shaped by Kuwaiti contestant Abdullah Faisal Al Buti, serving as a constant guide throughout his journey since early childhood. The Holy Quran has been his driving force, multiplying his energy and motivating him to master many pursuits and hobbies with dedication. Learning and memorizing the Quran was never an obstacle to his childhood; he enjoys cycling and excels in both football and volleyball.
The qualification of Abdullah Faisal Al Buti (14 years old) for the finals of the 28th edition of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award - now recognized as the largest and most prestigious globally - represents the culmination of a promising journey marked by excellence. He received his Quranic education at Al Maher Association for the Quran and Its Sciences, an institution dedicated to building an outstanding generation that memorizes, understands, and lives by the Book of Allah through specialized programs, skilled reciters, and memorization centers supervised by distinguished scholars.
Despite his young age, Abdullah has achieved numerous accomplishments. He won first place among schools in the Farwaniya Educational District in the Quran Recitation Competition in 2025, secured first and second place in the Kuwait Grand Quran Memorization and Tajweed Competition in 2024 and 2025 respectively, and was awarded first place at the Farwaniya Governorate level as Best Muezzin for Ministry of Education students in 2023. He also won first place in the Basayer Charity Association Most Beautiful Adhan Competition in 2023 and achieved second place in the Moudhi Barjas Al Sur Mosque Competition for two consecutive years, 2024 and 2025.
Family support played a major role in Abdullah’s success. His journey began with his mother, who started teaching him Quran memorization at the age of nine, helping him memorize the first two parts before enrolling him in specialized Quran circles. The entire family lives in a Quran-centered environment, reviewing memorization together in a highly encouraging atmosphere that supports retention and mastery.
Abdullah considers balancing academic studies with Quran memorization to be his greatest challenge, yet the blessings of the Quran have always made difficulties easier - especially through patience in perfecting pronunciation and vocal maqamat through continuous listening and daily recitation.
Abdullah expressed pride and gratitude for reaching the finals of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award and said: “Reaching this advanced stage of the Award is an honor and blessing from Allah and the result of years of effort and perseverance. Competing in Dubai proves that the Quran unites hearts despite differences in language, and it is a living embodiment of the universality of Islam.”
He added that participating in the Dubai International Holy Quran Award exposed him to global levels of competition, motivating him to raise his standards of mastery and linguistic performance.
Abdullah possesses many talents. In addition to memorizing and reciting the Holy Quran, he enjoys cycling, football, and volleyball. However, his greatest passion remains the Quran, which he considers a way of life. He regularly listens to renowned reciters whom he regards as role models and plans to obtain certified ijazahs with authenticated chains of narration to teach future generations.
Abdullah shared a message for those interested in memorizing and reciting the Quran: “Memorization is not difficult - it is nourishment for the soul. Start immediately, reduce distractions, and you will find that your mind expands to embrace everything. Make use of the time after Fajr, and consistency - even with one page - guarantees mastery. My message is that the Quran is a bridge to peace and the springtime of hearts that never fades, in every time and place.”
The Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced a new developmental vision as part of its 28th edition, aiming to be more distinguished and far-reaching in impact, reaffirming Dubai’s leading position in serving the Book of Allah and strengthening its role as a global center celebrating Quranic talents from around the world. The new edition introduces qualitative additions that enhance the Award’s 28-year journey, attract more talents worldwide, and increase the total prize value to more than Dh12 million.