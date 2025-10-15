The competition encourages nationals and residents — both men and women — to improve their memorisation, recitation, and application of Tajweed rules. It provides a structured platform that rewards precision, voice performance, and the quality of memorisation.

One of the most prominent initiatives of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, the competition reflects the UAE’s vision of promoting noble Islamic values and strengthening its position as a global centre for serving the holy Quran and its sciences.

The event, taking place at the Award’s headquarters in Dubai, will run until October 23, bringing together a distinguished group of male and female Quran memorisers from across the UAE .

Dubai: The Dubai International Holy Quran Award, under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), has announced the launch of the final round of the preliminary stage of the 26th Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition 2025.

He noted that the event continues to receive great support from Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, whose patronage encourages greater engagement with Quranic learning and honours those who dedicate themselves to memorising the Quran.

Participants came from 55 nationalities, led by Emiratis with 1,028 participants, followed by contestants from Egypt, India, Pakistan, Syria, and several other countries. The broad participation reflects the UAE’s diversity and its role as a centre for cultural and spiritual harmony.

This year’s preliminary phase attracted more than 1,660 participants, including 868 males and 798 females, from different emirates. Of these, 1,514 participants met the eligibility criteria — 793 males and 721 females — representing a nearly even gender split.

He further emphasised that the growing participation reflects the success of the Award and IACAD’s wider strategy to promote Quranic culture within the community. It also demonstrates the lasting impact of Sheikha Hind’s initiatives in supporting Quranic projects and advancing their spiritual mission — cementing Dubai’s role as a leading centre for serving the holy Quran and nurturing future generations of memorisers.

Al Mansoori added that the 2025 edition introduced technological advancements in the evaluation process, including digital tools to assess memorisation and recitation in real time. This ensures fairness, transparency, and accuracy while allowing participants to showcase their abilities in the best possible conditions.

