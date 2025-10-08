Sheikha Latifa attends Arab Awards Forum 2025

The forum commenced with a ceremony honouring government institutions that support Arab awards. They were presented with the Arab Awards Forum Plaque bearing the signature of Khalid Al-Faisal, Honorary President of the Forum, in recognition of their role in serving creativity and promoting excellence. The honourees included the Presidency of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in recognition of its support for the Chinguetti Award; MBRF for hosting MBRKA; the Supreme Council for Culture in Egypt for its adoption of pioneering awards such as the Nile Award for Arab Creators and the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for the Arabic Novel; the Greater Amman Municipality for its sponsorship of the King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein Award for Creativity; and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre for its sponsorship of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, which has become one of the most prominent Arab and international awards.