Sheikha Latifa attends Arab Awards Forum 2025

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the opening of the fifth edition of the Arab Awards Forum, hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA).
Arab intellectual and scientific figures and representatives of leading regional awards were present at the two-day forum, which aims to foster collaboration and integration among Arab awards.
The forum commenced with a ceremony honouring government institutions that support Arab awards. They were presented with the Arab Awards Forum Plaque bearing the signature of Khalid Al-Faisal, Honorary President of the Forum, in recognition of their role in serving creativity and promoting excellence. The honourees included the Presidency of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in recognition of its support for the Chinguetti Award; MBRF for hosting MBRKA; the Supreme Council for Culture in Egypt for its adoption of pioneering awards such as the Nile Award for Arab Creators and the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for the Arabic Novel; the Greater Amman Municipality for its sponsorship of the King Abdullah II Ibn al Hussein Award for Creativity; and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre for its sponsorship of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, which has become one of the most prominent Arab and international awards.
Sheikha Latifa underscored the importance of the Arab Awards Forum as a key platform that brings together the region’s foremost leaders in thought, culture, and science. She said: “Dubai’s hosting of the Arab Awards Forum reflects the emirate’s growing role as a global meeting point for culture, creativity, and knowledge — a city that brings together Arab innovators, researchers, and thinkers to celebrate their contributions in fields that continue to shape the world. The forum embodies Dubai’s belief that knowledge and innovation are the cornerstones of progress and that the ideas, curiosity and imagination of people are the nation’s greatest investment. Through dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, we can continue to create solutions that serve humanity and build a future grounded in shared growth and understanding.”
She also spoke about the significant role of Arab scientists, scholars, and creators, whose contributions across history have enriched the world in fields such as science, astronomy, medicine, and engineering.
Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of MBRKA and CEO of MBRF, added that by hosting one of the Arab world’s most pioneering events, Dubai reinforces its status as a global centre for knowledge creation and intellectual exchange, a destination that connects innovators and thinkers, and an incubator for solutions that empower societies to shape a brighter future.
He said: “We must move beyond traditional methods of coordination and embrace strategic partnerships that make Arab awards a critical tool for building human capital, stimulating scientific research and advancing knowledge and literary production. Our aim is to cultivate an Arab ecosystem capable of competing globally and restoring the region’s historic position as a pioneer in philosophy, science and creativity.”
During his speech Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail, Chairman of the Arab Awards Forum and Secretary-General of the King Faisal Prize, said: “We have gathered here with ambitious visions and a shared determination to shape a brighter future for the Forum by strengthening communication among awards, exchanging expertise and advancing standards that elevate the quality of institutional work and broaden the impact of awards across various fields. The Executive Council of the forum also takes pride in the steady annual growth of its membership.”
The forum in collaboration with the Arab Thought Foundation launched its new project, the ‘Arab Awards Platform’, a comprehensive and reliable Arabic database that includes all Arab awards that meet membership criteria and provides detailed information about each award. The platform enables the classification of awards based on multiple entry points, including the awarding body, field, target category, and monetary value of the award.
The forum’s first day also included a General Assembly meeting for members, which reviewed the forum’s journey since its inception and discussed prospects for cooperation and plans. In addition, specialised seminars were held.
