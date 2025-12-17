Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sciences

Professor Majed Chergui has devoted his scientific career to developing tools and experiments that have enabled scientists to monitor the motion of molecules and materials with unprecedented femtosecond precision. He has also contributed to the advancement of ultra-fast X-ray techniques, published more than 450 scientific papers, and received over 23,000 citations worldwide, making him one of the most influential scientists in ultrafast spectroscopy, materials science, and energy research, the Vice President said.