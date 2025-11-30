Commemoration Day honours UAE’s heroes: Sheikha Latifa

Sheikha Latifa reflects on enduring spirit of UAE’s fallen heroes
Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said Commemoration Day affirms the UAE’s deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who served the nation.
The day honours the courage, resolve, and sacrifice of the country’s heroes, whose legacy continues to inspire and strengthen the nation’s spirit.
“On Commemoration Day, we reflect on the heroes’ stories, their strength, and deep sense of belonging to a nation that nurtured their ambitions and instilled in them dignity and pride,” Sheikha Latifa said.
“Their legacy of courage endures, a reminder that true honour is built on sincere sacrifice. The memory of our martyrs will remain etched in our hearts and preserved in the conscience of our nation. Because of their sacrifices, the nation enjoys peace, stability, and the confidence to continue building its future.”
Sheikha Latifa added that the day is also an expression of gratitude to the families of the martyrs, who instilled in their children values of loyalty, devotion, and love for the country.
“They stand as powerful examples of strength, resilience, and unwavering patriotism,” she said.
