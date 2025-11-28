UAE Commemoration Day: Remembering those who gave everything for the nation

Officials highlight courage, unity and the enduring legacy of those who served the nation
Abu Dhabi: UAE Commemoration Day is observed every year on November 30, a day dedicated to honouring the nation’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives while carrying out their national duty, both within the country and abroad.
The day pays tribute to martyrs from the UAE Armed Forces across all military fields, as well as individuals who lost their lives in service to the nation in other sectors — including the Ministry of Interior, security personnel, national defence, the diplomatic corps, and National Service recruits.
Commemoration Day holds deep significance as a symbol of pride in the courage and sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs. It reflects the nation’s respect for their memory and renews a collective commitment to honouring their loyalty and devotion. Their sacrifices have helped secure the UAE’s stability, sovereignty, achievements and progress, ensuring the nation’s flag continues to fly high with dignity.
Marking the occasion, official spokespersons from the Ministry of Defence said Commemoration Day serves as a lasting reminder of the pledge made to those who gave their lives defending the UAE and its values of peace, justice and humanity.
Colonel Staff Mohammed Al Mansouri said the day reaffirms the distinguished status of the UAE’s martyrs, who embodied courage and loyalty. He noted that remembering their heroism strengthens the spirit of sacrifice within society.
Colonel Mohammed Al Qaidi highlighted that the day reflects the unity of the UAE’s leadership and people, underscoring the national cohesion that has defined the country since its founding. He added that community participation on this occasion shows society’s appreciation for those who devoted their lives to protecting the homeland.
Colonel Hamad Al Sharyani said the Ministry of Defence attaches special importance to Commemoration Day as a symbol of gratitude and loyalty. He emphasised that the occasion reinforces national responsibility and helps instil values of sacrifice and unity.
Lieutenant Colonel Omar Al Nuaimi noted that the strong solidarity shown with the families of martyrs reflects the deep humanitarian bonds among the people of the UAE, describing this cohesion as a key source of national strength.
Major Staff Badr Al Hafeeti said observing Commemoration Day deepens young people’s understanding of their duty to safeguard the country’s achievements and security. He added that the martyrs will remain enduring role models of dedication.
The spokespersons concluded by affirming that Commemoration Day will continue to embody the UAE’s values of loyalty and sacrifice. They prayed for mercy upon the nation’s martyrs and for the protection of the UAE, its leadership and its people.
