Five Srisailam Annasatra staff booked after dance videos from temple premises go viral

Police acted after clips from temple-linked premises during NY celebrations went viral

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Police said the incident occurred during New Year celebrations, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police said the incident occurred during New Year celebrations, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Dubai: Andhra Pradesh police have booked five employees of the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Annasatra after videos surfaced on social media showing them dancing to film songs and item numbers inside premises linked to the Srisailam temple.

The Mallikarjuna Annasatra is a free food service centre attached to the temple. Police said the incident occurred during New Year celebrations, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to officials, the case was filed based on a complaint by Chief Security Officer Babu, after which an inquiry was initiated into the conduct of the staff for allegedly violating temple rules and provisions of the Endowments Act.

“The accused staff members are alleged to have performed vulgar dances within the premises of the sacred pilgrimage centre, hurting the religious sentiments of devotees,” a temple authority said.

Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer Srinivas Rao said dancing or recording reels inside the temple or its associated premises is strictly prohibited and warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

“Despite clear instructions from temple authorities, the staff allegedly ignored rules and decorum during the New Year period, leading to outrage among devotees,” the authority added.

Mallikarjuna Annasatra Chairman Shyam said the incident had hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken. All five staff members have been removed from their duties following the inquiry, he said.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
