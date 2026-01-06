Five Srisailam Annasatra staff booked after dance videos from temple premises go viral

The Mallikarjuna Annasatra is a free food service centre attached to the temple. Police said the incident occurred during New Year celebrations, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to officials, the case was filed based on a complaint by Chief Security Officer Babu , after which an inquiry was initiated into the conduct of the staff for allegedly violating temple rules and provisions of the Endowments Act.

Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer Srinivas Rao said dancing or recording reels inside the temple or its associated premises is strictly prohibited and warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

Mallikarjuna Annasatra Chairman Shyam said the incident had hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken. All five staff members have been removed from their duties following the inquiry, he said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.