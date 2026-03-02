The soldier was killed on Monday evening while performing his official responsibilities
Dubai: Kuwait’s General Staff of the Armed Forces on Monday announced the death of Staff Sergeant Waleed Majeed Suleiman, a member of the Kuwaiti Army’s naval force, who was killed in the line of duty while carrying out national military tasks.
In a statement, the General Staff said the soldier had died on Monday evening while performing his official responsibilities as part of the armed forces’ operational and national missions.
It did not immediately disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The military expressed its condolences to the serviceman’s family, praying that God would grant him mercy and offer patience and comfort to his relatives.
The Kuwaiti armed forces, including the naval component, are tasked with safeguarding the country’s territorial waters, protecting vital infrastructure and supporting national security operations.
The navy plays a particularly significant role in maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and the protection of offshore energy facilities, which are central to Kuwait’s economy.
Over the past three days, tensions in the Middle East have intensified following a series of exchanges of strikes between Iran, Israel and the United States, raising concerns about the risk of broader regional escalation.
The developments have heightened alert levels across Gulf Cooperation Council states, which host strategic military facilities and critical energy infrastructure.