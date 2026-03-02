GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Three US F-15 jets downed over Kuwait in apparent friendly fire incident

Six aircrew rescued after US F-15s hit in friendly fire over Kuwait

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An aerial view of Kuwait City
An aerial view of Kuwait City
REUTERS

Dubai: Three US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were brought down over Kuwait late on Sunday in an apparent friendly fire incident during ongoing combat operations in the region.

In a statement issued by the US Central Command, the US military said the aircraft were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury when they were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences at around 11:03 p.m. ET on March 1.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

 The incident occurred amid active hostilities that included attacks involving Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones.

All six crew members aboard the three jets ejected safely and were later recovered. They are  said to be in stable condition. 

Kuwait acknowledged the incident, with the United States expressing appreciation for the efforts of Kuwaiti defence forces and their support during the operation.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and additional details are expected to be released as they become available.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran strikes: Smoke seen at US Embassy in Kuwait

Iran strikes: Smoke seen at US Embassy in Kuwait

1m read
Kuwait limits on-site government workforce to 30%

Kuwait limits on-site government workforce to 30%

2m read
This combination of video grabs created on February 28, 2026 and taken from UGC images posted on social media on the same day and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows show the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain.

Photos show Iran struck as US, Israel launch airstrikes

2m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

1m read