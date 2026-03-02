Three US F-15 jets downed over Kuwait in apparent friendly fire incident

Six aircrew rescued after US F-15s hit in friendly fire over Kuwait
Dubai: Three US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were brought down over Kuwait late on Sunday in an apparent friendly fire incident during ongoing combat operations in the region.
In a statement issued by the US Central Command, the US military said the aircraft were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury when they were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences at around 11:03 p.m. ET on March 1.
The incident occurred amid active hostilities that included attacks involving Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones.
All six crew members aboard the three jets ejected safely and were later recovered. They are said to be in stable condition.
Kuwait acknowledged the incident, with the United States expressing appreciation for the efforts of Kuwaiti defence forces and their support during the operation.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and additional details are expected to be released as they become available.