Drone crash reported in Dubai’s Al Bada’a area

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai are responding to a minor incident involving a drone crash in the Al Bada’a area. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Relevant teams are handling the situation and assessing the incident.
Earlier today, authorities confirmed that a drone had fallen onto a building near Dubai Creek Harbour, causing a minor fire that was quickly brought under control.
According to the Dubai Media Office, Civil Defence teams responded swiftly and contained the fire, ensuring the safety of all residents in the building. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Residents have been urged to follow official sources for verified updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation.
