Drone crash reported in Dubai’s Al Bada’a area

According to the Dubai Media Office, Civil Defence teams responded swiftly and contained the fire, ensuring the safety of all residents in the building. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android . You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.