Drone falls on building in Dubai’s Creek Harbour; fire contained

Authorities confirm residents safe after drone incident near Dubai Creek Harbour.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Drone incident near Dubai Creek Harbour triggers small fire; no injuries reported
Dubai: Authorities have confirmed that the fire has been fully contained and all residents in the building are safe following an incident in which a drone fell on a building near Dubai Creek Harbour, the Dubai Media Office said.

Civil Defence teams acted swiftly to bring a minor fire under control after the drone struck the building.

Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Residents have been urged to follow official sources for verified updates as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiUS-Israel-Iran war

