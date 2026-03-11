GOLD/FOREX
Fire at Abu Dhabi's old airport contained after defence ops against Iranian aggression

No injuries have been reported

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
AFP

Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that a fire that had broken out after defence ops against Iranian aggression was soon brought under control on March 11.

The flames broke out at Abu Dhabi’s old airport, following successful interception by air defence systems.

No injuries have been reported.

The media office also called on people to keep an eye on official sources for information and avoid spreading false rumours.  

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

