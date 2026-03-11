Fire at Abu Dhabi's old airport contained after defence ops against Iranian aggression

No injuries have been reported
Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that a fire that had broken out after defence ops against Iranian aggression was soon brought under control on March 11.
The flames broke out at Abu Dhabi’s old airport, following successful interception by air defence systems.
The media office also called on people to keep an eye on official sources for information and avoid spreading false rumours.