UAE air defence systems have intercepted multiple threats in recent days
Fujairah: Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah said they responded on Tuesday morning to a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) after debris fell following the successful interception of a drone by air defence systems.
According to the Media Office of Government of Fujairah, no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control, and normal operations in the area have since resumed.
Fujairah authorities urged the public to obtain information from official state sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with the UAE among several countries targeted in missile and drone attacks.
Air defence systems have intercepted multiple threats in recent days, with authorities saying the responses demonstrate the effectiveness and readiness of the country’s defence infrastructure in addressing such risks.