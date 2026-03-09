Debris from successful air defence interceptions fell in the vicinity
Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah are responding to a fire that broke out in the Fujairah Oil Tanks area after debris from successful air defence interceptions fell in the vicinity.
No injuries have been reported, and the public will be informed of any developments as they arise.
The competent authorities also stressed the importance of the public refraining from circulating rumours and obtaining information only from official sources.