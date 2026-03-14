Authorities confirm that no injuries were recorded
Fujairah: Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah reported that a fire broke out after debris fell following the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle by air defence systems, confirming that no injuries were recorded.
According to a statement by Fujairah Media Office, Civil Defence teams responded immediately to the incident and worked to contain the fire and secure the site.
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Authorities emphasise that your safety begins with your responsibility. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.
Earlier incidents in Fujairah
Authorities in Fujairah have responded to multiple fires in the oil industry areas caused by debris from successful air defence interceptions.
March 3: Fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) after debris from an intercepted drone. No injuries were reported, and operations resumed normally.
March 9: Another fire occurred in the Fujairah Oil Tanks area after debris fell. No injuries were reported.
Officials stressed the importance of relying on official sources and avoiding rumours. UAE energy supplies remain stable, and emergency teams continue to monitor the situation closely.
NCEMA warning: Keep a safe distance from debris from aerial interceptions.
Do not approach, touch, or photograph any fallen objects; specialised teams handle incidents.
Report sightings immediately to authorities via 999.
Some debris may look harmless but can pose serious safety risks.