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Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 for filming incidents and spreading false information

Sharing misleading content or filming incidents could lead to legal action

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi Police emphasise verifying info and avoiding unverified social media content
Abu Dhabi Police emphasise verifying info and avoiding unverified social media content

Abu Dhabi: The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police has apprehended 45 individuals of various nationalities for filming locations during ongoing incidents and publishing the footage online, alongside circulating inaccurate and misleading information.

Police said such posts could provoke public concern and spread rumours within the community.

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Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that necessary legal and administrative measures have been taken against those involved.

Authorities stressed that misusing social media to spread false information violates laws and regulations.

Public urged to verify information

Officials highlighted the importance of checking sources and refraining from posting unverified content.

Dissemination of unreliable information can negatively impact community security and disrupt ongoing operations.

Protecting operational integrity

The police urged residents to obtain information only from approved official sources and avoid photographing or sharing images of incident locations to safeguard operations and public safety.

Authorities reiterated that social media content is closely monitored and legal action will be taken against violators, emphasizing that security and stability are a shared responsibility.

Related Topics:
UAEcrimeAbu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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