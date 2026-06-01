While building her previous business, she realised marketing was one of the biggest challenges. She said many founders and small businesses were consistently creating content online but were still struggling to see results.

The turning point came when someone asked her to leave her job and take a risk on a freelance restaurant design project. She said yes, even though the decision felt frightening at the time.

That vision, however, came from a difficult personal chapter. In her early twenties, Gholizadeh went through what she describes as a period of deep personal challenges, when she felt lost and unsure of what her life was meant to become.

Braganza first came to Dubai while she was still at university and later moved to the city after graduating. She completed another degree and her master’s in the UAE while searching for work.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.