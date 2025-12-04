Dubai-born wellness brand is transforming your water into a long-life elixir

Since launching in 2022, the brand has secured investment from Amira Sajwani on Shark Tank Middle East, won FMCG Innovation Startup of the Year in 2024, and joined the prestigious Spinneys Incubator Programme, which will see its products distributed across UAE stores.

"Ageing is not passive. It is profoundly shaped by our lifestyle," said Dampt, founder and CEO of SYP. "If our future depends so heavily on our daily habits, then wellness should be the easiest and most natural part of life."

However, a single sachet of this premium hydration pack will set you back Dh8.50 each.​ The standard water and blueberry pack is listed at around Dh49.90, while Kombucha+ flavours such as grapefruit and pomegranate are shown at about Dh84 per product, with bundles and trial kits priced higher but offering better value per serving.

"Her belief in our mission and her support as an investor gave us both visibility and validation at a national level," Dampt said of Sajwani's backing—a rather nice endorsement to have in one's corner.

Rather than panicking and rushing to market anyway, the foundations were rebuilt from scratch. Rigorous testing protocols were implemented, supplier due diligence was deepened, and quality-control processes were fortified. The patience paid off handsomely. By 2025, SYP had not only launched successfully but had also attracted investment on Shark Tank and closed its seed funding round.

What's setting SYP apart in the increasingly crowded wellness market is its approach to sustainable innovation. Real fruits are being used with zero added sugar, all packaged in sachets that contain less than 1 per cent of the plastic and carbon footprint of single-use bottles.

Despite moments when challenges felt utterly overwhelming, a return to traditional employment was never seriously considered by Dampt. "For me, entrepreneurship is not just a career choice; it is a mindset and a way of life," she said.

Strategic expansion is now being pursued across the UAE whilst launches are being prepared for the wider GCC, Singapore and the United States. Organic growth and profitability remain the focus, with scaling being done at a measured, sensible pace.

