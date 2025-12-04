GOLD/FOREX
Dubai-born wellness brand is transforming your water into a long-life elixir

A single sachet of the longevity elixir will set you back Dh8.50.

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
SYP turns the water you drink everyday into your natural superpower.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Wellness revolutions are constantly brewing in the UAE, and the latest one starts with something as simple as a glass of water.

Founders of Dubai-based startup Shake Your Plants (SYP), Justine Dampt and Lia Coelho, have concluded that ordinary hydration does not work anymore and are attempting to convert daily water breaks with plant-based wellness moments.

How does it work? SYP turns the water you drink everyday into your natural superpower.

The company's mission anchored in a rather sobering statistic: 93 per cent of how long and how well we live is determined by our daily lifestyle choices.

"Ageing is not passive. It is profoundly shaped by our lifestyle," said Dampt, founder and CEO of SYP. "If our future depends so heavily on our daily habits, then wellness should be the easiest and most natural part of life."

Since launching in 2022, the brand has secured investment from Amira Sajwani on Shark Tank Middle East, won FMCG Innovation Startup of the Year in 2024, and joined the prestigious Spinneys Incubator Programme, which will see its products distributed across UAE stores.

However, a single sachet of this premium hydration pack will set you back Dh8.50 each.​ The standard water and blueberry pack is listed at around Dh49.90, while Kombucha+ flavours such as grapefruit and pomegranate are shown at about Dh84 per product, with bundles and trial kits priced higher but offering better value per serving.

The rise to the top

The journey to success, it must be said, wasn't exactly a straight line. Just one week before SYP's original 2022 launch, disaster struck: 80,000 sachets had to be recalled due to an unforeseen powder quality issue.

"It was an incredibly difficult setback, emotionally and financially, especially after months of preparation and anticipation," said Dampt. "However, that experience became a pivotal turning point for us."

Rather than panicking and rushing to market anyway, the foundations were rebuilt from scratch. Rigorous testing protocols were implemented, supplier due diligence was deepened, and quality-control processes were fortified. The patience paid off handsomely. By 2025, SYP had not only launched successfully but had also attracted investment on Shark Tank and closed its seed funding round.

"Her belief in our mission and her support as an investor gave us both visibility and validation at a national level," Dampt said of Sajwani's backing—a rather nice endorsement to have in one's corner.

Zero sugar, maximum cleverness

What's setting SYP apart in the increasingly crowded wellness market is its approach to sustainable innovation. Real fruits are being used with zero added sugar, all packaged in sachets that contain less than 1 per cent of the plastic and carbon footprint of single-use bottles.

The product fits seamlessly into existing routines—the plant-based powder is simply shaken into water for an instant wellness boost. No elaborate rituals or expensive equipment required.

"We want to place wellness directly inside the daily habits people already have," Dampt explained, outlining the company's five-year vision for global expansion. Smart thinking, really.

Global ambitions, local roots

Strategic expansion is now being pursued across the UAE whilst launches are being prepared for the wider GCC, Singapore and the United States. Organic growth and profitability remain the focus, with scaling being done at a measured, sensible pace.

"Start before you feel ready; perfection does not exist," Dampt advised aspiring entrepreneurs. "Most importantly, build resilience. Entrepreneurship is a long game, and consistency always wins." Words worth heeding.

Despite moments when challenges felt utterly overwhelming, a return to traditional employment was never seriously considered by Dampt. "For me, entrepreneurship is not just a career choice; it is a mindset and a way of life," she said.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
