Abdullah Mohammed Al Hafeeti, a Fujairah resident, said preparing for the rainy season has become a regular part of household planning. “With changing weather patterns and more intense fluctuations in recent years, rain preparedness is no longer optional,” he said. Sandbags and temporary barriers, he added, are now used not only in emergencies but as practical tools to redirect water away from entrances. He also noted growing community awareness, with residents sharing advice on effective home-protection methods.