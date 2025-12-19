Community shares advice and installs barriers to combat rainwater seepage
Sharjah: Residents across several neighbourhoods in the UAE’s Eastern Region are stepping up efforts to protect their homes from flooding, installing sandbags and aluminium or concrete barriers to prevent rainwater from seeping indoors amid increasingly volatile weather.
According to Emarat Al Youm, homeowners said some properties—particularly those in low-lying areas or locations prone to recurring water accumulation—are not fully equipped to withstand heavier rainfall. As a result, many families are adopting pre-emptive measures to limit damage and safeguard property.
Abdullah Mohammed Al Hafeeti, a Fujairah resident, said preparing for the rainy season has become a regular part of household planning. “With changing weather patterns and more intense fluctuations in recent years, rain preparedness is no longer optional,” he said. Sandbags and temporary barriers, he added, are now used not only in emergencies but as practical tools to redirect water away from entrances. He also noted growing community awareness, with residents sharing advice on effective home-protection methods.
In Kalba, resident Khalid Al Baloushi said early preparation has eased the anxiety that once accompanied the rainy season. Organising entrances and improving the external surroundings of homes has helped reduce water pooling even during heavy downpours. Abdullah Al Shamsi highlighted the easy availability of sandbags as a key factor encouraging families to adopt preventive solutions rather than relying solely on post-damage repairs.
Demand for professional guidance has also risen. Consulting engineer Mohammed Al Siyab said requests for preventive engineering advice have increased markedly over the past three years, driven by repeated flooding incidents. Property owners are paying closer attention to elevation differences around entrances and floor levels to divert water away from buildings. Solutions include modifying entryways, installing ground-level barriers, and improving drainage paths depending on site conditions.
Contractor Amin Mohammed reported a surge in requests for rain-related preventive works, many focusing on concrete or metal barriers at external entrances. Architect Mohammed Abdullah added that residents in areas such as Masafi, Al Faseel, Al Hail, and Kalba are increasingly seeking engineering consultations to install entrance barriers, reflecting heightened awareness of the importance of early preparation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox