Sharjah Municipality responds to over 500 rain-related calls during unstable weather

Dedicated lines improve response time to waterlogging and tree-fall reports
Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality’s call centre was placed on maximum alert during the recent low-pressure weather system and rainfall that affected the emirate and the UAE as a whole, officials said.
Operating round the clock via the emergency number 993, the centre received 522 report related to rainwater accumulation and seven reports of fallen trees. All cases were handled swiftly and referred to the relevant field teams for immediate action.
To enhance coordination during the weather conditions, the call centre also allocated a dedicated hotline to receive reports from the Sharjah Police General Command regarding water accumulation, along with another number for direct communication with field teams, helping to improve response times and overall operational efficiency.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox