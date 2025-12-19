GOLD/FOREX
Heavy rain leaves streets waterlogged across Dubai and Sharjah

Unstable UAE weather brings rain, storms and hail

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Heavy rainfall across parts of the UAE led to waterlogged streets and traffic slowdowns in Dubai and Sharjah, as residents dealt with wet roads and reduced visibility during peak hours.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
1/26
Heavy rains have left several streets across Dubai waterlogged, causing travel disruptions and prompting authorities to urge motorists to drive carefully and avoid flood-prone areas.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2/26
Emergency teams remain on standby as showers continue across the city.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3/26
Al Estiqlal street in Sharjah submerged. Videos show waterlogged roads, prompting authorities to urge residents and motorists to exercise caution while travelling.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
4/26
Heavy rain in Sharjah has left the street in Khalidiya (Al Majaz-3) submerged.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/26
Residents move slowly through a waterlogged street in Dubai’s Al Barsha after heavy rainfall/
James Martinez/Gulf News
6/26
Heavy rain has flooded key roads in Sharjah, including Al Khan Bridge and Al Wahda Street, disrupting traffic and slowing movement.
Nivetha Dayanand/Gulf News
7/26
Dubai Frame is seen reflected on a rain-soaked surface after showers.
Wasim Chougle/Gulf News
8/26
Al Estiqlal street in Sharjah
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
9/26
Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories as unstable weather continues.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/26
Dubai Airport has announced that, due to adverse weather conditions, some flights may be delayed or cancelled. Water accumulation on surrounding roads has also been reported, and passengers are advised to allow extra travel time to reach the airport.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
11/26
Waterlogged roads at Al Khan Bridge and Al Wahda Street, Sharjah, after heavy rainfall, as motorists navigate flooded stretches.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12/26
Emergency and municipal teams were deployed in affected locations to clear drains and manage traffic flow.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
13/26
Several areas in Dubai reported pooling of water on main and internal roads, causing vehicles to move slowly and commuters to face delays. In
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
14/26
Vehicles make their way through waterlogged streets in Dubai following heavy showers, with commuters facing delays due to reduced visibility and wet road conditions.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
15/26
Residents walk through a rainy street at Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
16/26
MoHRE has called on private sector companies in affected areas to adopt remote work on 19 December, while Abu Dhabi has suspended community events.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
17/26
People take a selfie near the Museum of the Future after heavy rain, as wet streets reflect the iconic landmark in Dubai.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
18/26
A street in Sharjah’s Al Qasimia.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
19/26
Dubai Police carry out patrols and emergency duties after heavy rainfall, assisting motorists and monitoring waterlogged roads across the city.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
20/26
Kids enjoy the rain at Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
21/26
Heavy rain, strong winds expected across UAE over coming days.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
22/26
Residents caught in the rain at Al Majaz in Sharjah.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
23/26
The Al Barsha area appeared rain-soaked after showers.
James Martinez/Gulf News
24/26
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
25/26
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
26/26
Residents caught in the rain at Al Majaz in Sharjah.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
