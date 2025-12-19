Watch: UAE rainfall floods wadis, dramatic scenes captured on video

Residents warned to avoid high-risk and flooded areas.
Dubai: Heavy rainfall across the UAE has caused wadis to overflow, creating striking scenes captured in videos shared on social media.
Mountain and valley areas, including parts of Al Ain, Tawiyin, Ras Al Khaimah, and the eastern region, are experiencing significant water flow, highlighting the impact of the ongoing rain.
In Al Ain, rain poured over the city, creating a striking scene of the mountains seemingly embraced by clouds.
Meanwhile, wadis in Tawiyin (north of Fujairah), Wadi Bih in Ras Al Khaimah, and Wadi Shuka in the eastern region are reported to be flowing, with videos shared by Storm.ae highlighting the rising water levels.
Authorities continue to urge residents and visitors to exercise caution, follow official advisories, and avoid travel in flooded or high-risk areas. Heavy rainfall and overflowing wadis present dangers to motorists and pedestrians in affected regions.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled weather across the UAE over the coming days.
Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with convective cloud formations. Rainfall may be accompanied by lightning, thunder, and occasional hail. Winds will be moderate to fresh, occasionally strengthening and stirring dust, reducing visibility. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.
Saturday: Continued unsettled weather with rainfall possible over coastal, northern, and eastern regions. Strong northwesterly to southwesterly winds may reach up to 50 km/h, with rough seas forecast.
Sunday onwards: Conditions are expected to gradually ease, with partly cloudy skies, lower winds, and improved sea conditions.
Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant, follow official instructions, and take necessary precautions during periods of reduced visibility, flooding, and rough sea conditions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox