Being from England, it’s fair to say I am used to rain in all of its forms. Talking about the weather is a national past-time. The last couple of days are what my grandparents (who were farmers in the UK) would call ‘good weather for ducks’. I'm guessing it's because ducks don't really care when they're already wet... I really should have asked. However, I’ve quickly learned that precipitation here in the Arabian Gulf is very different. While the UAE doesn’t see a lot of rainfall, when it comes it can be extremely disruptive and destructive. Seeing people in the office in big jumpers and coats does make me chuckle, however. It seems that things will be getting back to normal soon as the tourist season really takes off.