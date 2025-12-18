Young Indian expat in UAE dies amidst torrential rains

Delivery boy from Kerala dies after under construction wall fell on him in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: A young Indian expat in the UAE died amidst torrential rains in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Salman Fariz, a native of Malappuram district in the south Indian state of Kerala.
Salman was a delivery boy at a cafeteria in Ras Al Khaimah's Nakheel area . He died after a wall under construction fell on him around 3am, according to his employers and a social worker who spoke to Gulf News.
Gulf News has reached out to Ras Al Khaimah Police for a comment.
KK Mohammed and Abdul Shukoor, who run the cafeteria that works 24x7, said the accident took place when Salman had gone for delivering an order.
"After sometime, heavy downpour and high winds started and he called up saying his motorbike had stopped midway. We told him not to bother about the vehicle and take shelter somewhere," said Mohammed.
Apparently, Salman took shelter either inside or close to a building under construction. The wall under construction fell on him, leading to his death, said Abdul Shukoor.
The employers said two of their employees had gone in search of Salman later, but could not find him.
"We got to know about the tragedy when the police informed us," said Mohammed.
"We are all shocked and saddened. He is gone too soon," said Abdul Shukoor.
Abdul Nasar, a social worker, said the mortal remains of Salman would be repatriated to his hometown after the completion of the legal procedures. "We are working with the authorities for that," he added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox