Kerala delivery rider’s nikah was done, he was set to start married life with his fiancée
Ras Al Khaimah: The body of 27-year-old Salman Fariz, an Indian expat delivery rider in the UAE who died in a tragic construction wall collapse during torrential rains in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday, was repatriated to his hometown on Monday morning.
The young man from the south Indian state of Kerala had recently completed his nikah (religious wedding contract signing) earlier this year and was eagerly looking forward to his legal wedding ceremony and beginning married life with his fiancée.
Instead, he died just hours before he was scheduled to get his new residence visa stamped, leaving behind unfulfilled dreams and a grieving family, sources close to him said.
Salman's mortal remains were flown from Dubai International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport early Monday morning, accompanied by a neighbour from his native place. He was laid to rest at his hometown in Malappuram district later today.
According to his employer, one of the partners of the cafeteria chain where Salman worked, the young delivery boy had returned to the UAE with renewed hope after cancelling his previous visa with another branch of the cafeteria. He was in the process of obtaining a new employment visa with the cafeteria group when tragedy struck.
"His nikah was conducted earlier this year, but he was looking forward to his legal wedding ceremony and starting to live with his fiancée," the employer told Gulf News.
"It was with that hope that he returned to RAK and started working again,” he said.
Salman had completed his medical fitness test and a mandatory course for restaurant employees on Wednesday, just a day before his death. The procedures to obtain his new residence visa and Emirates ID were scheduled to begin on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, he passed away on the day he was supposed to get his new residence visa stamped," his employer said.
Salman's work history in the UAE reflected his determination to build a better future. He initially worked at a grocery store before obtaining a motorbike licence to work as a delivery man. He then moved to a cafeteria, where he worked for two years before returning home to Kerala for an extended break.
It was during that period in his hometown that his nikah took place, marking the beginning of what should have been a new chapter in his life.
When the same cafeteria group offered him a position at another branch, Salman saw it as an opportunity to establish himself financially before his official marriage ceremony. He flew back on the cafeteria's employment visa, and his new visa process was well underway when the fatal accident occurred.
Abdul Nasar, a social worker involved in the repatriation process, praised Ras Al Khaimah officials for expediting the documentation work during the weekend despite challenging conditions caused by the heavy rainfall.
“Social workers completed the documentation work for the repatriation of the mortal remains based on his old documents,” Nasar said.
“RAK officials expedited the procedure during the weekend. One of them came to assist us even when his area was flooded. It is a great humanitarian gesture, and we are thankful to everyone who supported,” he said.
The tragedy has left Salman's family devastated. According to the neighbour who accompanied his body back to Kerala, Salman came from a financially weak family and was the sole hope for his aged parents and two sisters.
“We were all sad to hear his family's story from the neighbour," said Abdul Nasar. "He said Salman hailed from a financially weak family. He was the hope for his aged parents and two sisters."
The social worker added that the community also grieves for Salman's fiancée, who now faces an uncertain future.
“We are sad to think about the girl with whom his nikah was done also…He left her with unfulfilled dreams about a new life,” he said.
As reported earlier by Gulf News, the accident occurred around 3am on Thursday when Salman had gone out to deliver an order from the 24x7 cafeteria where he worked.
KK Mohammed and Abdul Shukoor, who run the cafeteria, recounted that heavy downpour and high winds had started shortly after Salman left for the delivery. He called to inform the cafeteria that his motorbike had stopped midway.
"We told him not to bother about the vehicle and take shelter somewhere," Mohammed had told Gulf News.
Salman apparently took shelter either inside or close to a building under construction. The wall under construction collapsed on him, leading to his death. Workers at the building site discovered his body later and reported to the police.
The employers said two of their employees had gone searching for Salman but could not find him in the heavy rain and darkness. They learnt about the tragedy only when police informed them.
Salman suffered rib fractures and internal bleeding which led to a cardiac arrest, according to the death certificate, said Abdul Nasar.
“Had he taken shelter in any other shop just a few metres away, this would not have happened. We are still mourning his loss,” Mohammed said on Monday.
