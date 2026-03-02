India’s BLS International issues advisory for Middle East applicants

Applicants to face potential appointment delays, schedule changes: Read what to do
Dubai: India's BLS International, which operates passport and visa processing services in multiple countries including the UAE, has issued an advisory to applicants in the Middle East, warning of possible disruptions to appointment schedules and processing timelines due to the current regional situation.
The announcement shared on social media signals that the ongoing situation affecting parts of the Middle East could impact the day-to-day functioning of Visa Application Centre (VAC) in the region.
"There may be temporary adjustments to appointment schedules, processing timelines, or Visa Application Centre operations," BLS International said in its statement.
The company has not specified which countries or centres are affected. Neither has it mentioned anything about passport services of Indian Embassy in Abu Dhbai and Indian Consulate in Dubai.
Gulf News has reached out to BLS and the Indian missions in the UAE for a comment.
Applicants have been strongly advised to reconfirm their appointment details with their respective VAC before making their way to any centre. The company warned against assuming previously confirmed slots remain valid amid the evolving situation.
BLS is also urging applicants to monitor official travel advisories issued by their local authorities regularly and to verify appointment confirmations and timings through the official BLS portal or their confirmation email.
Checking the operational status and working hours of the selected VAC before travelling is also among the key steps recommended.
Applicants should allow for potential delays or rescheduling due to unforeseen circumstances, BLS International said, adding that travel to affected areas should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.
"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Staying informed before your visit will help ensure a smooth and efficient experience," the statement read.
The company stressed that the safety and well-being of both customers and staff remain its highest priority.
“For the latest information on VAC operations, customers are requested to refer to official website, communication channels or contact our customer support teams,” it added.