Sharjah tragedy: Two electrocuted amid industrial area power outage

Heavy rain causes power issues, leads to fatalities in Sharjah

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter and Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
The area also experienced power outages due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Unsplash

Sharjah Police are investigating the death of two men who were electrocuted in the Sharjah Industrial Area, they confirmed to Gulf News.

The incident occurred in the industrial area and was reported to the police operations room. The victims’ bodies have been transferred to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The area also experienced power outages due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Authorities acted swiftly, and electricity has now been fully restored.

Police have urged residents and workers in industrial zones to exercise caution around electrical installations, especially during adverse weather, and to report any unsafe conditions immediately.

