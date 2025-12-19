Public cooperation and high field readiness help maintain safety and traffic flow
Sharjah Police said heightened field readiness and close coordination with strategic partners helped contain the impact of the recent unstable weather across the UAE, with no serious incidents reported.
The police praised public awareness and cooperation, noting that adherence to official safety instructions played a key role in safeguarding lives and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic across the emirate.
Authorities said emergency and rapid-response plans were activated from the onset of the weather conditions, with security and traffic patrols deployed on major internal and external roads to maintain traffic flow and respond swiftly to emergencies.
Operations rooms efficiently handled calls received through the 999 emergency line and the 901 non-emergency number. A total of 8,145 emergency calls were handled via 999 and 1,239 non-emergency calls via 901, in addition to responding to public inquiries and providing round-the-clock support.
Sharjah Police added that proactive field measures were implemented in coordination with relevant agencies, alongside the dissemination of safety advisories through official social media platforms to raise public awareness of preventive measures. The force said it will continue its efforts throughout the rainy season to strengthen safety and security across the emirate.
