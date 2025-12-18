Authorities coordinate for swift weather response
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has reaffirmed its full readiness to respond to any emergencies arising from the continuing spell of unstable weather and heavy rainfall across the UAE, with all competent authorities coordinating closely to ensure public safety and rapid intervention.
Senior officials reviewed the situation during a meeting of the Supreme Committee for Internal Security, chaired by Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and attended by police leaders, ministry sectors, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and strategic partners.
Discussions focused on recent weather developments and potential impacts to ensure comprehensive preparedness.
The ministry said all concerned authorities are operating at the highest levels of readiness, with precautionary measures in place and emergency and business continuity plans fully activated. These steps, it noted, are designed to ensure swift intervention and effective handling of any developments linked to the weather conditions.
It added that the Supreme Committee for Internal Security remains in continuous session, closely monitoring developments and taking decisions in line with evolving conditions to safeguard lives and protect property.
The Ministry of Interior urged the public to strictly follow safety instructions and warnings issued by competent authorities, rely solely on official sources for information, and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.
It stressed that public safety remains the top priority, calling on residents to follow updates and guidance through the ministry’s official social media channels (@moiuae) and its website.
