From fog to rain: Unsettled winter in UAE brings mist, clouds and cooler winds
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a spell of unsettled winter weather across the UAE from today, Tuesday, through December 27, bringing humid mornings, shifting cloud cover, variable winds and the chance of light, intermittent rain in parts of the country.
In its latest advisory, the NCM said Tuesday will see increased humidity during the early morning hours, particularly over inland areas, with a chance of mist or light fog forming in western regions. Skies are expected to clear later in the day before turning partly cloudy, with low clouds developing over islands and western coastal waters.
Winds will blow from the south-east to north-east at light to moderate speeds, occasionally strengthening to around 35kmph. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and remain calm in the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, with humid mornings and the possibility of light fog over inland western areas. The day is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds persisting over islands and western waters.
Winds will shift from north-easterly to north-westerly, remaining generally light to moderate, while sea conditions stay slight to moderate.
On Thursday, weather conditions are set to become more changeable. Humid mornings may again bring mist or fog inland, followed by partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, especially over islands and northern coastal areas.
There is a chance of light, intermittent rainfall. North-westerly winds could strengthen at times, reaching up to 40kmph, with seas occasionally turning rough in the Arabian Gulf.
Friday is expected to follow a similar pattern, with early morning humidity and the likelihood of fog or mist inland. Cloud cover may increase at times over islands and northern and eastern regions, accompanied by a chance of light rain.
Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions are expected to stay slight to moderate.
By Saturday, the NCM forecasts humid morning conditions with possible mist inland, before skies turn fair to partly cloudy during the day. Cloud cover is expected to increase again at night over islands and western waters.
Winds will shift back to a south-easterly to north-easterly flow at light to moderate speeds, with calm to moderate seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox