Emergencies

Dubai Police handle nearly 40,000 calls during unstable weather

Emergency and non-emergency lines see surge as teams provide round-the-clock support

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai: Dubai Police reported a surge in public enquiries during recent unstable weather conditions, handling 39,299 calls over Thursday and Friday.

Emergency lines received 32,391 calls through 999, while 6,908 were handled via 901, the non-emergency number. Call centre teams also responded to 427 emails and managed 1,690 live chat conversations through the Dubai Police website, providing guidance and support to the public.

Dubai Police commended the efforts of teams at the Command and Control Centre and the 901 Contact Centre for their professionalism and round-the-clock response in ensuring swift and efficient services.

The public was reminded to use 999 only in emergency situations, and to contact 901 for non-urgent matters and general service enquiries.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE's most pressing developments.
