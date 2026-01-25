GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

RAK Police issue safety alert amid unstable weather

Residents urged to avoid beaches, drive cautiously, and follow official instructions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rain in Ras Al Khaimah
Rain in Ras Al Khaimah
Storm_ae/Instagram

Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the emirate.

In a public advisory issued on Sunday, police warned of rainfall and reduced visibility, calling on the public to follow safety instructions to avoid accidents and injuries.

Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents.

The public has also been warned to stay away from beaches and avoid marine activities, as rough seas and strong winds pose serious dangers during periods of weather instability.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed the importance of adhering to instructions issued by relevant authorities, noting that safety measures are in place to protect lives and property.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Artworks from RAK Art Festival

Time-travel with RAK Art Festival and heritage

4m read
RAK Police Air Wing missions surge by 18.8% in 2025

RAK Police Air Wing missions surge by 18.8% in 2025

1m read
Ras Al Khaimah Police also warned of dangerous marine conditions.

Strong winds prompt safety advisory from RAK Police

1m read
RAK Police called on residents to act responsibly in the digital space.

Dh100,000 fine, jail for spreading rumours online

2m read