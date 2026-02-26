RAK Rising: What drives Ras Al Khaimah's real estate boom

Data from Property Finder further highlights strong demand at the premium end.

“In January 2026, properties priced above Dh3 million recorded an impressive 40 per cent year-on-year increase in demand, making luxury properties the clear outperformer across all property segments,” says Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder.

He says that while mid-market homes between Dh1-2 million saw steady growth of 6 per cent, demand below Dh1 million softened by 8 per cent over the same period. According to Sleiman, this reflects buyer priorities in Ras Al Khaimah.

“Families, professionals, and long-term residents are focused on homes that provide space, functionality, and premium living. Smaller, purely entry-level properties do not necessarily meet these expectations, while the growth in mid and high-end segments shows buyers are prioritising quality, space, and long-term value over simply the lowest price point.”

Within the luxury bracket above Dh3 million, villas account for the largest share of demand at 40 per cent, followed by apartments at 32 per cent and townhouses at 24 per cent. However, Sleiman points out that growth momentum has been strongest in townhouses and apartments over the past year. “This reflects a meaningful shift in Ras Al Khaimah’s market. The emirate is increasingly attracting not only ultra-wealthy villa buyers but also professionals, families, and long-term residents.”