GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

RAK Courts to auction seized gold and diamonds

Interested bidders have been invited to attend the live auction

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Records show the raw gold weighed about 2,262 grams before being melted and purified
Records show the raw gold weighed about 2,262 grams before being melted and purified
AFP

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Courts has announced a public auction of seized gold and precious gemstones following a major customs enforcement operation, marking the final stage of a legal process to convert confiscated assets into tradeable valuables.

The auction, organised by the Unified Committee for Auctions in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Customs, will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Ras Al Khaimah Court headquarters at 1.30pm.

Officials said the items were initially seized by Ras Al Khaimah Customs after authorities intercepted quantities of raw gold paste and high-value rough gemstones. The assets were later transferred to the courts and cleared for public sale under judicial procedures.

Verification and refining

Authorities implemented a multi-stage technical process to ensure transparency and market value. Certified experts assessed and classified the gemstones, while the seized gold was transported to Emirates Minting Factory for refining.

Records show the raw gold weighed about 2,262 grams before being melted and purified. Laboratory testing confirmed a purity level of 99.99 per cent (24 karat), resulting in a stamped investment-grade gold bar.

Auction assets

The sale will feature the refined gold bar alongside multiple certified lots of rough diamonds and precious stones, each catalogued and numbered for bidding.

Officials said judicial auctions help enforce court rulings while allowing seized assets to re-enter the economy through regulated channels.

Interested bidders have been invited to attend the live auction and complete registration procedures in advance.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract both local and international investors across a diverse range of projects.

What drives Ras Al Khaimah's real estate boom

6m read
Khaled Assaf, Commercial Director, Marjan; Dr Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder, BNW Developments; and Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder, BNW Developments; during the launch of Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences in RAK Central.

BNW Developments brings first Radisson to RAK Central

2m read
RAK Police step up anti-begging campaign during Ramadan

RAK Police step up anti-begging campaign during Ramadan

1m read
BNW launches Rak Central branded project with Radisson

BNW launches Rak Central branded project with Radisson

3m read