RAK Police step up anti-begging campaign during Ramadan

Police warn against engaging with beggars as cases typically rise during the holy month
Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched their annual awareness campaign, “Combat begging and help those in need,” in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, as part of ongoing efforts to promote community safety and social responsibility.
The campaign aims to raise security awareness among individuals and institutions and curb negative practices through the spreading of educational content across the force’s social media platforms and various media outlets.
The initiative comes under the ministry of interior’s nationwide efforts to address the rise in begging cases typically witnessed during Ramadan, when some individuals and unlicensed vendors exploit public compassion and generosity to solicit money.
Police said such practices pose social and security risks and urged residents to channel charitable donations through authorised entities to ensure assistance reaches those genuinely in need.
Ras Al Khaimah Police also called on the public not to engage with beggars in any form and to promptly report such cases, stressing the importance of community cooperation in supporting police efforts to combat the phenomenon.