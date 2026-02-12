Beggar owning three luxury cars arrested; another caught with Dh25,000 cash in Dubai

Captain Ammar Tariq of Criminal and investigation department told Gulf News that last year they have observed the phenomenon of organised begging involving families, most of them from Asian nationalities, who exploited their children. Some children were between 13 and 14 years old and were not enrolled in school. They had not received any form of education. Although they were legal residents, their parents forced them to beg from morning until night. Some of these children could not even write their own names, which constitutes a serious injustice against them. They were apprehended and deported.