Beggar owning three luxury cars arrested; another caught with Dh25,000 cash in Dubai

Police warn public against fraudsters exploiting Ramadan spirit of giving
Dubai: A man arrested for begging in Dubai was found to own three luxury cars, while another was caught with more than Dh25,000 in cash hidden under his mat, Dubai Police revealed on Thursday.
Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, told Gulf News the cases highlight how some beggars exploit public sympathy to make large sums of money.
In one of the most shocking cases, Dubai Police arrested a resident who was caught begging despite owning three luxury cars.
In a separate incident, an Asian man was apprehended while begging near mosques and residential areas, carrying his two-year-old baby to draw sympathy from passers-by. When officers searched him, they found around Dh20,000 in cash in various foreign currencies — an amount he had collected within just a few days. He had entered the country on a visit visa and was referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.
Meanwhile, just three days ago, police arrested another beggar in one of Dubai’s markets. The man was sitting on the ground with a mat laid out in front of him to solicit donations. Upon inspection, officers discovered Dh25,000 hidden underneath the mat.
Captain Ammar Tariq of Criminal and investigation department told Gulf News that last year they have observed the phenomenon of organised begging involving families, most of them from Asian nationalities, who exploited their children. Some children were between 13 and 14 years old and were not enrolled in school. They had not received any form of education. Although they were legal residents, their parents forced them to beg from morning until night. Some of these children could not even write their own names, which constitutes a serious injustice against them. They were apprehended and deported.
Such phenomena are constantly evolving. Some families, including individuals with disabilities, enter the country with the intention of begging.
The youngest beggar caught was seven years old and was with his family, captain Tariq explained
The penalty for organised begging can reach up to 10 years in prison.
Captain Tarq said there has been a significant decline in begging cases — approximately a 70 per cent decrease compared to last year.
Dubai Police have launched their annual anti-begging campaign ahead of Ramadan, warning residents not to be deceived by fraudsters misusing the holy month’s charitable spirit.
“About 90 per cent of those arrested are visitors who come during Ramadan seeking easy money,” Brig Al Shamsi said. “They know the UAE is a generous society.”
Authorities have divided the emirate into zones, deploying intensified patrols in areas where beggars are most active. The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.
Police also warned against online begging and fake donation appeals circulating on social media, including fraudulent claims about building mosques abroad or helping sick and disabled individuals.
“Most beggars consider this their profession,” Brig Al Shamsi said. “Do not sympathise with them. Instead, donate through recognised charitable organisations.”
Under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Anti-Begging, anyone caught begging faces a fine of Dh5,000 and up to three months in jail. Those running organised gangs or recruiting beggars from abroad face at least six months in jail and fines starting from Dh100,000.
Residents are urged to report beggars through Dubai Police’s call centre 901, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app, or the e-Crime platform.
Officials stressed that combating begging requires community awareness, warning that such practices can be linked to other crimes, including child exploitation and fraud.