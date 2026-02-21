GOLD/FOREX
4 killed, 17 injured as gas truck overturns and explodes in Santiago — caught on camera

Blast in Renca damages 50 vehicles and leaves several in serious condition

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Explosion in northern Santiago industrial area felt across 200 metres.
At least four people were killed and 17 others injured when a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded in Santiago, Chile, Reuters reports. Authorities said the driver lost control before the crash and was among those who died.

The blast occurred in the northern Santiago commune of Renca, near a busy highway and industrial area.

Flames and smoke from the explosion were captured in social media videos, and the impact was felt within a 150-200 metre radius. Firefighters reported that at least 50 vehicles were damaged.

Five of the injured are in serious condition, Santiago Metropolitan Region Governor Claudio Orrego said. The truck was operated by local gas company Gasco.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

