4 killed, 17 injured as gas truck overturns and explodes in Santiago — caught on camera

Flames and smoke from the explosion were captured in social media videos, and the impact was felt within a 150-200 metre radius. Firefighters reported that at least 50 vehicles were damaged.

At least four people were killed and 17 others injured when a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded in Santiago, Chile, Reuters reports. Authorities said the driver lost control before the crash and was among those who died.

Five of the injured are in serious condition, Santiago Metropolitan Region Governor Claudio Orrego said. The truck was operated by local gas company Gasco.

