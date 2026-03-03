GOLD/FOREX
Getafe players go wild with celebration after ending 18-year wait against Real Madrid

La Liga title race: back-to-back defeats for Real Madrid put Barcelona in the driving seat

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Getafe's Argentine defender #24 Zaid Romero and teammates celebrate their victory at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on March 2, 2026.
AFP-JAVIER SORIANO

Getafe stunned Real Madrid with a famous 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday night, ending an 18 year wait for an away victory over their city rivals. The result could have a huge impact on the title race, with Madrid now four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Satriano’s moment of magic

On paper, it looked like a typical Madrid night. They had 77 percent of the ball and fired 18 shots. But football is not played on paper.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute. A loose clearance dropped to Martín Satriano just outside the box. The Uruguayan did not hesitate. He struck a sweet volley from around 20 meters that flew into the top right corner. Courtois could only watch.

It was one clean strike. One big moment. And it sealed a 1-0 victory.

Madrid missed Mbappe

Real were not at full strength. Kylian Mbappe was out with a knee sprain. Jude Bellingham and Eder Militao were also missing, which forced manager Álvaro Arbeloa to shuffle his lineup.

Teenager Thiago Pitarch was handed his debut, but Madrid lacked sharpness in front of goal. They pushed, crossed, and shot, but Getafe stood firm.

David Soria had one of those nights where everything seemed to stick to his gloves. When Mbappe is not there, Real have struggled to find goals from elsewhere.

Tempers flare late on

As the clock ticked down, frustration took over. Substitute Franco Mastantuono was sent off in stoppage time for dissent. Moments later, Getafe’s Adrian Liso also saw red for time wasting. Also, earlier in the game, Rudiger was lucky not to get sent off for a nasty challenge

It was a messy ending to a disciplined defensive display.

Celebrations years in the making

For Getafe, this was more than just three points. It was history.

They had not won at the Bernabéu since February 2008. Inside the away dressing room, the players celebrated wildly. There was singing, dancing, and pure relief.

Coach Jose Bordalas also had his own reason to smile. After 17 failed attempts, he finally beat Real Madrid.

Big blow in the title race

For Madrid, this 1-0 defeat hurts. It is their second straight league loss, and the gap to Barcelona has grown.

For Getafe, it is a night their fans will talk about for years. One goal. One clean strike. And a famous 1-0 win in the heart of Madrid.

