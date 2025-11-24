Should the Real Madrid equaliser against Elche have been cancelled for the foul on Inaki Pena

Real Madrid rescued a point away from home after Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser against Elche from another set piece, yet the focus after the match was the debate over whether the goal should have stood. Elche keeper Inaki Pena was left bleeding and several players protested immediately. VAR gave a quick check and confirmed the goal, but the replay tells a different story.

In the build up Vinicius tried to poke the ball but missed it and caught Pena on the face. The keeper went down but play continued and Mbappe kept the move alive before cutting the ball back for Bellingham to finish. Given how strongly keepers are protected and how often even soft contact is called, the fact that this was allowed to stand has caused a storm online. Real were fortunate.