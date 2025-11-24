Should the Real Madrid equaliser against Elche have been cancelled for the foul on Inaki Pena

Real Madrid rescued a point after Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser
Real Madrid rescued a point away from home after Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser against Elche from another set piece, yet the focus after the match was the debate over whether the goal should have stood. Elche keeper Inaki Pena was left bleeding and several players protested immediately. VAR gave a quick check and confirmed the goal, but the replay tells a different story.
In the build up Vinicius tried to poke the ball but missed it and caught Pena on the face. The keeper went down but play continued and Mbappe kept the move alive before cutting the ball back for Bellingham to finish. Given how strongly keepers are protected and how often even soft contact is called, the fact that this was allowed to stand has caused a storm online. Real were fortunate.
The match itself was played at high intensity and Elche showed why they are among the best possession sides in the league behind only Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both keepers produced superb saves in the first half and it finished at 0-0 after 45 minutes. Madrid faithful were left a bit stunned not to see Vini starting and Fran running down the left wing instead. Xabi opted for Mbappe and Rodrygo to start up front.
Elche took the lead early in the second half with a beautifully crafted move that involved a clever back heel from German and a twenty two pass sequence before Febas applied the finish. It was one of the finest team goals of the season.
Xabi Alonso turned to his bench and brought on Vinicius, Gonzalo Garcia, Camavinga and Brahim later on. Real equalised from a corner as Trent Alexander Arnold delivered an inviting ball that eventually found Jude Bellingham before Huisen guided it in.
Elche struck back through former Real striker Alvaro Rodriguez who punished slow defending with a sharp finish. Real pushed late and found their second equaliser in controversial fashion through Bellingham, but the manner of the goal will dominate the discussion.
Xabi’s side have now dropped points in consecutive league matches and the title race is tightening with Real on 31 points, Barcelona on 30, Villarreal on 29 and Atletico Madrid on 28.
