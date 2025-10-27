Only Ronaldo and Ronaldinho did this before Mbappe in El Clasico

Mbappe now shares a stunning El Clasico feat with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe simply loves the spotlight of El Clasico. The French superstar delivered once more as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2 1 in another thrilling chapter of the famous rivalry on Sunday night.
With this goal, Mbappe has now scored in four Clasico matches in a row in all competitions, making him only the third player in the twenty first century to achieve such a streak. The other two names on that elite list are legends of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored in six successive Clasicos in 2012, while Ronaldinho found the net in four consecutive meetings between 2004 and 2006.
At the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe showed what makes him unstoppable. Jude Bellingham picked him out with a clever through pass and Mbappe raced away before slotting calmly past the keeper. It was the kind of moment Madrid signed him for. Big stage, big pressure, and a world class finish. He has now scored 11 goals from 10 la liga games this season.
The win keeps Real Madrid in control at the top of the table and the confidence within the squad looks sky high. Mbappe already feels like the star of this team, and he seems to enjoy playing Barcelona more than anyone else.
Jude Bellingham also enjoyed a night to remember. The English midfielder continues to rewrite history with his maturity and influence in midfield. By getting involved in both a goal and an assist, he became the youngest Real Madrid player in the twenty first century to do so in El Clasico.
Madrid fans have seen many stars under the bright lights of this fixture, but Bellingham is quickly becoming a fan favourite with his passion and sharp decision making on the ball.
Mbappe continues to chase history and he has already climbed into the top three for the most goals scored against Barcelona in this century. The numbers show how dominant he has been in only a short period of time.
Cristiano Ronaldo sits first with 20 goals in 34 matches
Karim Benzema follows with 16 goals in 46 matches
Kylian Mbappe already has 12 goals in only 9 matches
If this is what Mbappe can do so early in his Real Madrid career, then Barcelona may be seeing a lot more of his trademark celebrations in the years to come.
El Clasico has a new superstar and his name is Kylian Mbappe.
