Jude Bellingham embraces Dubai's magic in a traditional red Arabic scarf during winter break

Real Madrid star shares captivating glimpses of his UAE adventure with family
Jude Bellingham is making unforgettable memories in Dubai, turning his winter break into an adventure through the heart of the UAE. The Real Madrid midfielder has shared pictures from across the emirate with his brother and mother, documenting his experiences through a series of captivating Instagram posts that showcase the best of what Dubai has to offer.
The 22 year old England international has embraced the Emirates experience in full, with images capturing his journey across some of Dubai’s most iconic locations. In one standout moment, Bellingham is seen holding a falcon, one of the UAE’s most treasured symbols, highlighting his genuine appreciation for local culture and heritage. The image neatly sums up his eagerness to immerse himself in every aspect of his Dubai visit.
Bellingham’s journey continued with striking scenes from the desert, where he was pictured riding a camel against a backdrop of golden dunes. The midfielder looked completely at ease, taking in the calm and natural beauty of the Arabian landscape and fully embracing the desert atmosphere that defines the region. He was accompanied by his brother Jobe, a Borussia Dortmund player, and their mother, underlining the strong family bond that clearly means a great deal to him.
The Real Madrid star has also explored Dubai's architectural wonders, posing at the iconic Dubai Frame and visiting the mesmerizing waterfall inside Dubai Mall—one of the world's largest shopping destinations and a marvel of contemporary design.
Adding a personal touch to his visit, Bellingham was photographed wearing a traditional red keffiyeh scarf, radiating joy while basking in the warm Dubai sunshine. The quality time spent with his family has been evident throughout his trip, strengthening their bond away from the pressures of professional football.
His Real Madrid teammates Álvaro Carreras and , following similar visits to the city and enjoying everything it has to offer.
Dubai has proven to be an ideal destination for the young star to recharge his batteries. With Real Madrid enduring a difficult first half of the season, this winter break provides crucial time for rest and rejuvenation before the team returns to action in January, hoping to mount a strong comeback in the second half of the campaign.
For now, Bellingham continues to soak up everything Dubai has to offer, creating cherished memories in one of the world's most dynamic cities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox