Basketball icons set to visit Real Madrid World Dubai

With more than 40 attractions and experiences on offer, guests can dive into the essence of Real Madrid. Adrenaline lovers can brave the Stars Flyer, the tallest ride of its kind in the world, or jump on the Hala Madrid Coaster, the region’s first wooden rollercoaster. Fans can also explore signature experiences such as the Bernabéu Experience, the White Hearts exhibition, and The Real Challenge, an interactive zone designed to test skills the Madridista way.