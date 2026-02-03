GOLD/FOREX
Basketball icons set to visit Real Madrid World Dubai

Fan can meet Rudy Fernández and Felipe Reyes

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Real Madrid basketball legends Rudy Fernández and Felipe Reyes will visit Real Madrid World Dubai for a meet-and-greet with fans on Wednesday, 4th February.

Kicking off at 5pm, fans will have the chance to meet the stars, take photos, collect autographs, and experience the excitement of up-close interactions with two legends of the game.

This one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet gives fans the chance to get closer to basketball history ahead of the landmark EuroLeague clash between Real Madrid and Dubai Basketball at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, 5 February. Visitors can soak up the atmosphere while exploring Real Madrid World Dubai, where the build-up to the historic game meets the passion and legacy of one of sport’s most iconic clubs.

With more than 40 attractions and experiences on offer, guests can dive into the essence of Real Madrid. Adrenaline lovers can brave the Stars Flyer, the tallest ride of its kind in the world, or jump on the Hala Madrid Coaster, the region’s first wooden rollercoaster. Fans can also explore signature experiences such as the Bernabéu Experience, the White Hearts exhibition, and The Real Challenge, an interactive zone designed to test skills the Madridista way.

Food lovers can refuel at the Hala Madrid Restaurant or sample Spanish classics like paella, churros, and tapas from the lively food trucks. Before heading out, visitors can stop by the official retail stores to pick up Real Madrid and Real Madrid World merchandise, from replica kits to exclusive souvenirs, the perfect way to take a piece of the club’s spirit home.

For event details and bookings, visit: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/realmadridworld/

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
