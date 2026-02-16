Bayern Munich wrests Dubai Intercontinental Cup U13 title from Real Madrid

Ajax win the Silver Cup; Sharjah lift the Bronze Cup
Dubai: Bayern Munich claimed the Dubai Intercontinental Cup for Under-13 football from Real Madrid after defeating them on penalties in the final, played at the pitches of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. The tournament was held with the support of the Dubai Sports Council to attract and develop football talent, with 32 teams taking part.
In the Gold Cup competition, Bayern Munich finished first and Real Madrid placed second. The final ended 0-0 before Bayern won the shootout 5-4. In the Silver Cup, Ajax lifted the trophy and Chelsea finished runners-up after Ajax won the final 5-2. In the Bronze Cup, Sharjah took the title and Dubai Talent Centre finished second after a 1-1 draw, with Sharjah winning the penalty shootout 5-4.
In the individual awards, Maksim Kostov of Levski Sofia was named Best Goalkeeper, Enzo Gabriel of Flamengo won the Top Scorer award, and Luka Bentiya of Bayern Munich was voted Player of the Tournament.
The 32 teams were divided into eight groups, featuring leading clubs and academies including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea, Milan, Ajax and Flamengo. UAE teams also competed, including Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Wasl, Al Wahda, Ajman, Sharjah and Forsan Hispania, in addition to the Dubai Talent Football Centre Under-12 team, which includes selected talents from Dubai clubs and private academies.
Other participating teams included CSKA Sofia, Dribbles SC, Celta Vigo, Iris Sports, Levski Sofia, Inglizia FC, Mondial FA, Levante Azzurro, Riga FC, Elite SS, Lombardero, VV Baroni, Rodina Moscow, United FC, Universitatea Craiova, Racing Club, and Ultimate Integral FC.
The Dubai Intercontinental Cup U13 is presented as a model of cooperation between the Dubai Sports Council and private institutions to develop the sports sector through competitive and community events. The tournament also aligns with the Council’s focus on providing UAE clubs and football companies opportunities to develop players’ and national coaches’ skills through competition against a range of global academies, supporting their progression to represent the country internationally.
It also forms part of the Dubai Sports 2033 plan launched by the Dubai Sports Council, which includes programmes to nurture and develop talented athletes through local and international youth tournaments across age groups, alongside an annual development cycle aimed at keeping these competitions among the leading sporting events for young players.
Khalfan Belhoul, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the top finishers. They were joined in the presentation ceremony by Michel Salgado, tournament director and former Real Madrid and Spain international, Bacary Sagna, Dubai’s Sports Ambassador, Daniel Petrovs, CEO of ISD Dubai Sports City, and Mohammed Aslam, Executive Director of Al Haramain Perfumes, the tournament’s official sponsor.