Spanish striker knows what it takes to become a footballer, urging children to have fun
Emilio Butragueño knows a thing or two about being a success in football, whether it's on the pitch or in the company office.
The former Real Madrid striker is a legend of the Spanish capital club, scoring 123 La Liga goals in 341 games for the club over 12 seasons. He moved into the boardroom at the end of his career filling positions including director of football and vice-president.
'The Vulture', as he was warmly nicknamed by Madridistas, has been in Dubai this week unveiling the new Kylian Mbappe waxwork at Real Madrid World.
During the reveal, he sat down with Gulf News and had a message for the growing number of young people playing football in the UAE: dream big, just like he did as a boy.
"It is complicated to become a professional, many details have to be on your side, but you can do your best regarding what you can control", said Butragueño. "The aim is that you have to do your best every day and, very importantly, you have to enjoy it.
"Football is a game. It means you have to have fun playing football and you have to love it."
Butragueño has been 'amazed' by the growth of Dubai and the love for football in the region. Each week sees young players from many nationalities attending various clubs and academies across the country - and the former Spain international says it's not just the sport they will be learning.
"Football teaches you so many things," he said. "What a recipe it is for growth: the personality to know how to win and how to lose, being part of a team, respecting others, resilience... there is so much".
Looking at the new waxwork of Mbappe, he said the French international is an example of how football is a meritocracy, with people from all backgrounds, nationalities, cultures and incomes being able to make it to the very top.
"Football is for everyone", he added.
