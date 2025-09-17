Mbappe scores 50 goals for Real Madrid, needs 400 more to match Ronaldo. Who are the club’s top five all-time scorers?

Know the top five goal scorers in Real Madrid’s history with CR7 at the top
Kylian Mbappe reached 50 goals in just 64 matches for Real Madrid after scoring two penalties in their 2-1 Champions League win over Marseille at the Bernabeu, making him the fastest player to reach 50 goals since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010. He now needs just 400 more goals to match Ronaldo’s tally and become Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer.
Here are the top five goal scorers in Real Madrid’s history:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (2009 to 2018) – The ultimate goal machine. With 450 goals in 438 games, four Champions League titles and four Ballon dOrs, he became the standard bearer at the Bernabeu. His record-breaking feats still echo through Madrid. Can anyone break it?
2. Karim Benzema (2009 to 2023) – The quiet genius. Scoring 354 goals in 648 matches, he lifted five Champions League trophies and the 2022 Ballon dOr, combining loyalty, leadership and relentless skill
3. Raul (1994 to 2010) – The eternal captain. He scored 323 goals in 741 games, winning six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies. He remains a symbol of Madridismo, remembered for his goals in two European finals
4. Alfredo Di Stefano 1953 to 1964 – The architect of the legend. 308 goals in 396 games, five consecutive European Cups and two Ballon dOrs shaped the very soul of Real Madrid
5. Santillana 1971 to 1988 – The king of the air. Known for his headers, he scored 290 goals in 645 matches, winning nine La Liga titles and defining consistency and flair for a generation
Can Mbappe enter this list? Achieving such a feat will require consistency and longevity at the highest level.
