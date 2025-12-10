GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Ronaldo lights up Abu Dhabi with a goal as Al Nassr beat Al Wahda 4-2

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr defeats Al Wahda 4-2 in a friendly

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal
AFP-FAYEZ NURELDINE

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo graced Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night and delivered exactly what everyone expected. A goal and the famous siiu. The crowd at the Al Nahyan Stadium came for that moment and they got it, as Al Nassr defeated Al Wahda by four goals to two in an entertaining friendly during the league break.

Al Nassr started with real purpose and broke the deadlock through a clever short corner routine. Kingsley Coman produced a neat back flick inside the box before the eventually reaching Ronaldo, who drilled a sharp right foot strike into the near bottom corner. The stadium erupted. And what followed was the "SIIIIU".

Al Wahda replied through Facundo Kruspzky in the twentieth minute, but Coman restored the lead soon after with a powerful finish into the top right corner. The home side fought back again as Dusan Tadic made it 2-2 heading into the break.

Ronaldo got subbed at Half-time

Jorge Jesus decided to take Ronaldo off at half time, a call that disappointed fans on both sides who wanted him to stay on the pitch. Still, the coach had to manage his minutes ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

Al Nassr pushed on without him and regained the lead ten minutes into the second period through Haroune Camara. His composed finish shifted the momentum back toward the visitors.

Al Nassr finish strong to seal a win

Al Wahda kept trying to stay in the contest but their energy faded when Saad Fahad Al Nasser added a fourth goal, guiding the ball into the net and taking the match out of reach.

The final minutes were played at a slower pace and Al Nassr closed out the friendly with ease. It was a night built around Ronaldo’s presence. He scored, he celebrated, and he gave the fans exactly what they came to see.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Saudi Super Cup final football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong on August 23, 2025.

Watch Ronaldo deliver his iconic 'Suuui' in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Abu Dhabi is in the grip of Ronaldo fever as global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in the city with his Saudi club Al Nassr

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo visiting Abu Dhabi?

3m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) kicks the ball to score his team's fourth goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on November 23, 2025.

Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick for career goal 954

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a goal

Ronaldo reaches goal 953 as Al Nassr triumphs over Neom

2m read