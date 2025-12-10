Ronaldo lights up Abu Dhabi with a goal as Al Nassr beat Al Wahda 4-2

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr defeats Al Wahda 4-2 in a friendly
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo graced Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night and delivered exactly what everyone expected. A goal and the famous siiu. The crowd at the Al Nahyan Stadium came for that moment and they got it, as Al Nassr defeated Al Wahda by four goals to two in an entertaining friendly during the league break.
Al Nassr started with real purpose and broke the deadlock through a clever short corner routine. Kingsley Coman produced a neat back flick inside the box before the eventually reaching Ronaldo, who drilled a sharp right foot strike into the near bottom corner. The stadium erupted. And what followed was the "SIIIIU".
Al Wahda replied through Facundo Kruspzky in the twentieth minute, but Coman restored the lead soon after with a powerful finish into the top right corner. The home side fought back again as Dusan Tadic made it 2-2 heading into the break.
Jorge Jesus decided to take Ronaldo off at half time, a call that disappointed fans on both sides who wanted him to stay on the pitch. Still, the coach had to manage his minutes ahead of a busy run of fixtures.
Al Nassr pushed on without him and regained the lead ten minutes into the second period through Haroune Camara. His composed finish shifted the momentum back toward the visitors.
Al Wahda kept trying to stay in the contest but their energy faded when Saad Fahad Al Nasser added a fourth goal, guiding the ball into the net and taking the match out of reach.
The final minutes were played at a slower pace and Al Nassr closed out the friendly with ease. It was a night built around Ronaldo’s presence. He scored, he celebrated, and he gave the fans exactly what they came to see.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox