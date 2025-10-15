Ronaldo becomes the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers, but Portugal fail to win

Ronaldo then gave Portugal the lead just before the break. In the 48th minute, he clinically volleyed home a beautiful cross from Nuno Mendes, sending the Seleçao into halftime 2-1 up. The left back Nuno Mendes is currently in the form of his life. He is by far Portugal's best player these days. Portugal dominated much of the second half, with Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias both hitting the woodwork, but they failed to extend their advantage.