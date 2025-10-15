Ronaldo becomes the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers, but Portugal fail to win

Ronaldo sets record, but Portugal held to a draw by Hungary
Portugal and Hungary played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. While the result wasn’t a win for Portugal, it was another historic night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again demonstrated his remarkable passion and longevity in the game. He missed from the spot in the last match but responded with a brilliant brace in this game.
The hosts were stunned early when Hungary’s Attila Szalai scored in the 8th minute from a corner kick. Portugal quickly rallied, and the response came from their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, who equalized in the 22nd minute with a close-range tap-in from a Nelson Semedo pass.
Ronaldo then gave Portugal the lead just before the break. In the 48th minute, he clinically volleyed home a beautiful cross from Nuno Mendes, sending the Seleçao into halftime 2-1 up. The left back Nuno Mendes is currently in the form of his life. He is by far Portugal's best player these days. Portugal dominated much of the second half, with Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias both hitting the woodwork, but they failed to extend their advantage.
Hungary's persistence paid off deep into stoppage time. Dominik Szoboszlai poked in a late cross in the 91st minute to snatch a dramatic 2-2 draw. The late equalizer denied Portugal a victory and means their qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals isn't done yet and will be confirmed in a later round of matches.
Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals were monumental:
His first goal, the 22nd-minute equalizer, was his 40th goal in World Cup qualifiers, breaking the world record previously held by Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history.
The brace brought his total to 41 goals in the World Cup qualifiers and extended his overall international goal tally to a record-setting 143 goals for Portugal.
However, Portugal’s last two performances have been far from convincing, but at 40 years old, Ronaldo once again proved that his relentless drive and commitment to breaking records remain unmatched in international football.
