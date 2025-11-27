Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina stun fans with unexpected wedding destination

Couple choose Ronaldo’s homeland for intimate ceremony after three months of engagement
Dubai: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, have surprised fans with an unexpected choice for their wedding venue. After three months of official engagement, the Portuguese star and his partner have decided to hold their ceremony on the island of Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace.
According to Jornal da Madeira, the wedding is scheduled for 2026, after the World Cup, and will take place at the historic Funchal Cathedral, followed by a luxury reception at a nearby hotel. The location holds deep personal significance for Ronaldo, situated just a few miles from the hospital where he was born and close to the stadium where he began his international football journey.
Ronaldo revealed on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored that Georgina prefers private, intimate events rather than large-scale celebrations — meaning the wedding will be limited in size and highly personal. “We decided the wedding should be small and elegant, in line with her personality and her wish for privacy,” he said.
With a huge engagement ring and a memorable proposal, Ronaldo chose an enormous oval engagement ring estimated at between 30 and 35 carats. Recalling the moment he proposed, he said: “As I was presenting the ring, my children came in and said: ‘Daddy, are you going to ask Mummy to marry you?’ I thought to myself: this is the right moment.”
The couple first met in Madrid in 2016 when Georgina was working as a sales assistant at Gucci.
They are now raising two daughters — Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda — while Ronaldo has three other children: Cristiano Junior and Eva and Mateo.
Ronaldo said he chose to propose nine years after meeting Georgina, explaining: “After so many years together, I felt it was the right moment to take this important step.”
Their choice of Madeira also reflects Ronaldo’s emotional connection to his roots, making the wedding both a deeply personal and sentimental event.
Despite wedding preparations, Ronaldo continues to shine with Saudi Al Nassr Football Club, scoring 11 goals in 12 matches this season, including a spectacular overhead kick. He is also preparing for the 2026 World Cup, though he will miss the start of the tournament following a suspension after being sent off in Portugal’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland.
Ronaldo, who signed the most expensive sports contract in history worth at least £492 million over two years with Al Nassr Club, remains firmly in the global spotlight, both on and off the pitch.
