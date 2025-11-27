GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina stun fans with unexpected wedding destination

Couple choose Ronaldo’s homeland for intimate ceremony after three months of engagement

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
According to Jornal da Madeira, the wedding is scheduled for 2026.
According to Jornal da Madeira, the wedding is scheduled for 2026.
Instagram / georginagio

Dubai: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, have surprised fans with an unexpected choice for their wedding venue. After three months of official engagement, the Portuguese star and his partner have decided to hold their ceremony on the island of Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace.

According to Jornal da Madeira, the wedding is scheduled for 2026, after the World Cup, and will take place at the historic Funchal Cathedral, followed by a luxury reception at a nearby hotel. The location holds deep personal significance for Ronaldo, situated just a few miles from the hospital where he was born and close to the stadium where he began his international football journey.

Ronaldo revealed on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored that Georgina prefers private, intimate events rather than large-scale celebrations — meaning the wedding will be limited in size and highly personal. “We decided the wedding should be small and elegant, in line with her personality and her wish for privacy,” he said.

With a huge engagement ring and a memorable proposal, Ronaldo chose an enormous oval engagement ring estimated at between 30 and 35 carats. Recalling the moment he proposed, he said: “As I was presenting the ring, my children came in and said: ‘Daddy, are you going to ask Mummy to marry you?’ I thought to myself: this is the right moment.”

How their story began

The couple first met in Madrid in 2016 when Georgina was working as a sales assistant at Gucci.


They are now raising two daughters — Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda — while Ronaldo has three other children: Cristiano Junior and Eva and Mateo.

A fitting moment after years of love

Ronaldo said he chose to propose nine years after meeting Georgina, explaining: “After so many years together, I felt it was the right moment to take this important step.”


Their choice of Madeira also reflects Ronaldo’s emotional connection to his roots, making the wedding both a deeply personal and sentimental event.

Ronaldo, on and off the pitch

Despite wedding preparations, Ronaldo continues to shine with Saudi Al Nassr Football Club, scoring 11 goals in 12 matches this season, including a spectacular overhead kick. He is also preparing for the 2026 World Cup, though he will miss the start of the tournament following a suspension after being sent off in Portugal’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo, who signed the most expensive sports contract in history worth at least £492 million over two years with Al Nassr Club, remains firmly in the global spotlight, both on and off the pitch.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

Ronaldo set to avoid World Cup ban after FIFA verdict

2m read
Georgina Rodriguez (right) with her partner and football icon Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina sparks ‘evil eye’ buzz after perfume mishap

1m read
Cristiano Ronaldo heading to record 6th World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo heading to record 6th World Cup

1m read
Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Groedig, Austria on July 30, 2025.

Why 2026 could be a monumental year for Ronaldo

2m read