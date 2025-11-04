Cristiano Ronaldo says he will retire soon and probably cry when it happens

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also spoke about the next phase of his life. “Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal,” Ronaldo said. “But I have other passions. (When I retire) I’m going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids … I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel.”