Cristiano Ronaldo says he will retire soon and probably cry when it happens

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he expects to retire “soon”
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about the possibility of ending his legendary career, admitting that retirement is approaching and that the moment will be deeply emotional.
In an interview with Piers Morgan on Piers Uncensored, the former UK newspaper editor and television host, Ronaldo said he expects to retire “soon” and that stepping away from football will be “very, very difficult.”
The 40-year-old Portugal captain, who remains under contract with Al Nassr until 2027, has scored 952 career goals so far. He is surely eyeing the magical 1000-goal milestone.
Asked by Morgan if he has an age in mind for retirement, Ronaldo said: “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes … It will be very, very difficult but I’ve prepared my future since (I was) 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”
Ronaldo, who began his professional career 23 years ago with Sporting CP in Lisbon, has five children with fiancee Georgina Rodriguez, including Cristiano Jr, who plays for Al Nassr’s youth team and has represented Portugal at youth level. The 15 year old recently opened his goal tally for Portugal’s U16 team against Wales in Turkey.
Ronaldo’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary. From his early days at Sporting CP to his glory years at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, the forward has won every major club titles available — including league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, as well as five UEFA Champions League crowns. Now with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, he continues to defy age and set new benchmarks in world football.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also spoke about the next phase of his life. “Nothing will compare to the adrenaline we have for football to score a goal,” Ronaldo said. “But I have other passions. (When I retire) I’m going to have more time for me, have more time for my family, to raise my kids … I want to be more a family person, more present. Also, to have my own hobbies. I like to see UFC, the fights. I like padel.”
Ronaldo told Morgan that he achieved one of his biggest personal goals when he became a billionaire at 39. Away from football, he has a growing media and business presence, with 77 million YouTube subscribers, a property empire, and his global CR7 brand that includes many fashion products.
“I like and I want to learn more about my companies. I’ll never be a YouTuber, of course, but I want to be there. I’m going to spend more time on that to learn,” he said. “I think I’m going to do funny things and things I’m not used to doing before. Because I live football 24 hours (a day) to do the right things and perform.”
